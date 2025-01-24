From Literacy to Leadership

It is encouraging to see the government prioritising education. Recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged global and local organisations to collaborate in creating sustainable opportunities to ensure women’s access to education. Women, constituting half the population, face an alarmingly low literacy rate of just 49%.

Additionally, a significant conference of 150 Vice Chancellors from OIC member states is set to take place on February 4. This event aims to foster collaboration in higher education across the Islamic world, paving the way for innovation, inclusivity, and shared academic growth.

Such initiatives represent positive steps towards addressing educational disparities and strengthening global partnerships.

HIRA AYAZ,

Islamabad.