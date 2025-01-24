GCWUF launches mentorship programme

FAISALABAD - The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has initiated mentorship sessions under the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) Women Empowerment and Mentoring Programme. Presiding over a meeting, GCWUF Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen said that the HEC programme would help to enhance leadership potential among female employees in public universities. She said the programme would focus on professional development of females in addition to strengthen teaching and administrative competencies. It would also promote mental and physical well-being and cultivate professional networking, she added. She further explained that at GCWUF, the initiative was being conducted under the supervision of Women Development Centre. The programme was designed to provide structured and progressive training to female faculty and staff, with the broader objective of raising the institution’s academic, research, teaching, and administrative standards, she added. The university spokesperson said that in January 2025, under Dr Kanwal Ameen’s visionary leadership, the GCWUF convened two Mentor Committee meetings which involved 14 experienced mentors and finalized plans for training 30 registered participants per session.

The year-long programme was divided into three phases, ultimately targeting 90 participants, with each phase offering three months of intensive training. The first registration phase had been successfully concluded and the programme was now set to begin its structured training sessions, the spokesperson added.