Grand operation against encroachments underway in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR - A large-scale operation against encroachments is underway in Bahawalnagar under the directives of the Punjab government. Led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nauman Mehmood Rana, the municipal committee staff has taken action to remove illegal encroachments in various key areas of the city. Assistant Commissioner Nauman Mehmood Rana conducted operations in areas such as Minchinabad Chowk, Park Chowk, Eidgah Road, Fountain Chowk, Bahawali Chowk, and other major thoroughfares. Illegal stalls and other unauthorised structures were demolished during the operation. Speaking to the media, Nauman Mehmood Rana stated that encroachments were causing difficulties for pedestrians and disrupting the smooth flow of traffic. He emphasised that the removal of these obstructions was a response to public complaints and aimed at providing relief to the citizens. He further assured that the anti-encroachment campaign would continue on a permanent basis and that no one would be allowed to break the law. The AC also urged citizens to cooperate with the administration in eliminating encroachments.