Gwadar Airport launches operations with inaugural PIA flight to Muscat

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) officially commenced international operations from the newly inaugurated New Gwadar International Airport today. The first flight, PK-197, departed for Muscat at 9:41 AM, carrying 39 passengers. The same ATR aircraft is scheduled to return to Gwadar later this afternoon as flight PK-198.

Earlier, the aircraft arrived in Gwadar from Karachi as flight PK-503, bringing passengers to the state-of-the-art facility.

PIA has introduced a weekly international flight to Muscat from the new airport. Senior PIA officials were present at the airport to bid farewell to the passengers on the inaugural flight.

The New Gwadar International Airport, a flagship project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), became operational on January 20. Although equipped to handle larger Airbus and Boeing aircraft, PIA is currently deploying ATR planes on the route due to limited passenger demand. Aviation sources have indicated that larger aircraft will be introduced as demand increases.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the operationalisation of the Gwadar airport as a pivotal milestone for connecting Pakistan with Central Asia, East Asia, the Middle East, and Gulf countries.

The airport’s first commercial flight, PK-503, landed on January 20 with 46 passengers onboard. The arrival was marked by a water cannon salute and a ceremony attended by Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif, Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhel, and Chief Minister Sarfaraz Ahmad Bugti.

Located 26 kilometers from Gwadar city in the Gurandani area, the New Gwadar International Airport spans 4,300 acres, making it Pakistan's largest airport by area. It features a 3,658-meter runway capable of accommodating large aircraft, including the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747. Constructed at a cost of $246 million, with funding from Pakistan, China, and Oman, the airport is designed to handle 400,000 passengers annually and boasts advanced facilities, including modern air traffic control systems and security features.

The operationalisation of international flights from the airport is expected to establish Gwadar as a key regional and international connectivity hub.