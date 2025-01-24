Hashoo Foundation drives ‘Pakistan 100 for 100’ initiative to promote access to universal education by 2047 for every child

ISLAMABAD - The Hashoo Foundation, in collaboration with Sunbeams, launched the transformative Pakistan 100 for 100 Movement (PK100) today. The movement aims to promote access to universal education for every citizen in Pakistan by its centennial in 2047. As the technical lead partner, Hashoo Foundation is building on over three decades of dedicated efforts to promote inclusive access to education, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s journey towards a brighter future.

The PK100 pilot project will launch in Islamabad, beginning with a Union Council-level approach and gradually expanding to a district-wide model. This phased rollout will provide a replicable framework for nationwide implementation, laying the groundwork for universal access to quality education across Pakistan. The launch event brought together eminent dignitaries, including Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO Hashoo Group and Chairman Hashoo Foundation; Haris Qayyum Khan, CEO of Hashoo Foundation; and Ainee Nasir Jamy, Founder and Chairperson of Sunbeams, alongside leading academics, policymakers, and government officials. At the event, Haris Qayyum Khan, CEO Hashoo Foundation, said: “The Pakistan 100 for 100 Movement is a natural extension of Hashoo Foundation’s mission to leverage knowledge as capital for socio-economic uplift. PK100 represents a major leap forward in achieving our vision of an inclusive and equitable education system.” Reflecting on the initiative, Murtaza Hashwani, Chairman Hashoo Foundation, shared: “Hashoo Foundation has always been at the forefront of social development, with a legacy built on empowering individuals through education, skills, and opportunities. This project is particularly close to my heart, as it carries forward our decades-long commitment to education and aligns with our vision to invest in the youth, the leaders of tomorrow.”

Ainee Nasir Jamy, Founder and Chairperson of Sunbeams, highlighted the urgency of this initiative, emphasizing the need to address the challenge of out-of-school children in light of the Prime Minister’s declaration of a national education emergency. “According to recent reports, over 25 million children aged 5–16 are not attending school, making Pakistan home to the second-largest number of out-of-school children globally,” she said. “These alarming statistics underscore the critical need for systemic reforms, infrastructural advancements, and targeted interventions like the Pakistan 100 for 100 Movement.”