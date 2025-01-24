Friday, January 24, 2025
Health advisor reviews PHSA training program

Our Staff Reporter
January 24, 2025
PESHAWAR

PESHAWAR  -   Ihtesham Ali, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, conducted an unannounced visit to the Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) to evaluate the mandatory four-month training program for management cadre doctors seeking promotion from Grade 18 to Grade 19. During the visit, he engaged with trainee doctors and reviewed the progress of their training.

Dr. Abdul Waheed, Director General of PHSA, provided an overview of the academy’s operations and the ongoing training initiatives under the Human Capital Investment Program. The advisor also inspected the construction projects at the facility and highlighted the importance of strengthening PHSA to enhance the province’s healthcare workforce capacity.

Focusing on improvements, the advisor emphasized the need to modernize PHSA and promised both financial and administrative support. He also addressed issues faced by nursing staff and instructed the DG to resolve administrative hurdles promptly.

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Nigehbaan Ramzan Package

Further, Ihtesham Ali called for the introduction of a one-year paid internship for graduates, an evening shift for the BS program, filling staff vacancies, recovering encroached PHSA properties, and operationalizing the newly built Bajaur Nursing College. The advisor urged the digitization of healthcare training and emphasized ensuring merit-based admissions in nursing colleges to improve healthcare education and delivery.

