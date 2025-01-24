Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho evaluates health facilities in Sujawal, Thatta

THATTA - Provincial Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho evaluated health facilities at government hospitals and health units during her whirlwind visit to the coastal districts of Sujawal and Thatta on Thursday. She visited Al-Farabi Government Hospital, managed in collaboration with the Iranian government, and later reached Ghorabari town to visit the newly constructed Taluka Hospital Ghorabari.

While talking to local reporters, she said that the hospital would soon be made functional to facilitate the people of the coastal areas. She further stated that the Pakistan People’s Party believed in serving the poor masses. “The SNE - Schedule for New Expenditure of this hospital has been prepared and will soon be approved by the Chief Minister,” Azra vowed. Chairman of the town committee Ghorabari, Ramzan Panhwer, briefed the health minister about the hospital’s infrastructure and the overall health challenges faced by the coastal areas. According to credible sources within the health department, the health minister reprimanded District Health Officer Thatta, Dr. Safdar Shah, for his failure to prevent the flare-up of the polio virus in the district. During her visit to Sujawal district, she evaluated health facilities at Civil Hospital Sujawal and inquired about the dysfunctionality of the Thalassemia center from DHO Sujawal and his team. They revealed that the budget they were receiving was insufficient to manage the Thalassemia center. During the media talk, she announced a blood bank, chest pain unit, and modernized X-ray machines and laboratory for Civil Hospital Sujawal.

“A plan for the new building of Civil Hospital Sujawal has been chalked out and will soon be executed,” the health minister claimed. Dr. Azra was accompanied by MPA Heer Soho, Muhammad Ali Malkani, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah, Rehana Laghari, and Shah Hussain Shah Shirazi during her visit.