HEC revamps Home Economics curricula to enhance academic, industry relevance

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC), through its National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC), has updated the curricula for Home Economics degree programs, ensuring their alignment with contemporary academic and industry requirements.

The two-day NCRC meeting, chaired by Dr. Imrana Seemi from the University of Peshawar, was held at the University of Sargodha on January 21-22, 2025, according to a press release issued on Thursday. It said the committee developed comprehensive curricula for the Associate Degree, Bachelor of Science, and Master of Science in Home Economics, reaffirming HEC’s commitment to fostering high-quality education and revitalizing the discipline to meet modern challenges.

Dr. Amjad Hussain, Director General of Academics Division at HEC, inaugurated the meeting, welcoming distinguished academics from across the country. He highlighted HEC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen curriculum development, improve academic standards, and create a more structured and industry-responsive education system.

Muhammad Ali Baig, Deputy Director at HEC and Secretary of the NCRC, provided an in-depth briefing on the HEC’s curriculum development methodology. He underscored the importance of standardized academic frameworks in Home Economics to equip students with relevant skills and expertise. Highlighting the decline in enrollments in Home Economics programs, he emphasized the need for innovation to attract students, urging universities to play their role in bridging academia-industry linkages to enhance employment prospects for graduates. He further emphasized the importance of incorporating courses on software applications and artificial intelligence to enhance technological proficiency and modernize the curriculum.

To modernize Home Economics education, the committee integrated new interdisciplinary courses, including Commercialization in Home Economics, Software Applications and Artificial Intelligence in Home Economics, Personal and Family Finance, and Sustainability in Home Economics. These additions, along with six specialized streams, particularly in emerging technologies, aim to provide students with a well-rounded academic and practical foundation.

The NCRC had representation from leading higher education institutions across Pakistan, including Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad; Government College University Faisalabad; Government College Women University Faisalabad; Government College Women University Sialkot; Dr. I. H. Zuberi Government Girls College of Home Economics, Hyderabad; Lahore College for Women University, Lahore; Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan College of Home Economics, Karachi; University of Agriculture, Faisalabad; University of Home Economics, Lahore; University of Peshawar; and University of Sargodha.

The revised curricula, developed in accordance with HEC’s undergraduate and graduate education policies, incorporate the latest advancements in the field. Once approved by HEC management, the finalised curricula will be disseminated to universities nationwide for implementation, the press release said.