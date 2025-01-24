How Punjab's leadership is transforming women’s safety

In the heart of Punjab, a survivor of domestic violence walked into the Women Protection Center in Lahore, her hands trembling as she held her young child. Fear and despair clouded her face, but she was determined to seek help. She was greeted by a team of compassionate professionals ready to provide legal, psychological, and medical support. This center, a sanctuary established under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, symbolizes the province’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding women and ensuring justice.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, upon taking her oath, declared, “Women are my red line,” setting a firm tone for her government’s dedication to women’s rights and safety. This powerful statement has been at the core of her governance, as she has consistently worked to bring about significant reforms to address the persistent issue of gender-based violence (GBV) in the region. Under her visionary leadership, Punjab has witnessed substantial advancements in the fight against GBV, with a focus on strengthening legal frameworks, providing survivor-centric services, and fostering societal change to protect women.

Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA), Hina Pervaiz Butt, has been at the forefront of these efforts, playing a pivotal role in turning this vision into tangible outcomes. Hina's proactive approach, combined with her tireless dedication to creating systems of support for women across Punjab, has been instrumental in transforming the landscape of gender justice in the province. Through her leadership, the government has been able to implement a range of policies and initiatives that provide crucial support to survivors of violence.

One of the most significant achievements of this government has been the revitalization of the Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Act, 2016. Originally passed as a landmark piece of legislation, this law was designed to provide protection, rescue, and rehabilitation for survivors of violence. However, during previous administrations, its full potential was not realized. Under CM Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, this law has been revitalized, and its implementation has been made more effective than ever before. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt and the PWPA team, the provisions of this law are now fully operational, providing survivors with access to critical services that ensure their safety, dignity, and well-being.

Among the key reforms introduced by the government is the introduction of a bill to regulate the sale and purchase of acid and other harmful substances. This bill, supported wholeheartedly by the Punjab government, aims to curb the alarming rise of acid attacks, which have long been a tool of violence against women in the region. The legislation reflects the government's zero-tolerance policy against all forms of gender-based violence and showcases its unwavering resolve to protect its citizens, particularly women, from harm. The successful passage of this bill is a testament to the government’s commitment to justice, as it seeks to prevent the horrific consequences of acid attacks and hold perpetrators accountable.

Another cornerstone achievement in the fight against GBV is the integration of the GBV Case Tracker System with the Case Flow Management System. This innovative mechanism has revolutionized the way cases of violence are handled in Punjab. By allowing real-time monitoring of case statuses, resolution rates, and the identification of gaps in judicial processes, the system enhances transparency and accountability among law enforcement, judicial bodies, and legal representatives. As a result, GBV cases are now being processed with greater speed and efficiency, ensuring that survivors receive timely justice and that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions. This integration has also fostered greater coordination between the police and prosecution departments, resulting in a more streamlined and effective response to cases of violence.

One of the most significant strides made under CM Maryam Nawaz’s leadership has been the revival and activation of Women Protection Centers across the province. These centers, which had previously been dormant or underutilized, are now providing comprehensive support to survivors of violence. The Lahore center, set to be inaugurated on November 25, 2024, stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to protecting women and providing them with the resources they need to rebuild their lives. These centers offer a range of services, including legal aid, psychological counseling, medical assistance, and shelter. They serve as a safe haven for women fleeing abuse, offering them not only protection but also the tools to regain their independence and dignity.

A critical component of this network is the Helpline 1737, which offers round-the-clock support, legal advice, and psychological counseling to those in need. The helpline serves as a lifeline for survivors of violence, providing immediate assistance and guiding them through the process of seeking justice and rebuilding their lives. This service ensures that survivors have access to the support they need, no matter the time of day or night.

The increased reporting of violence cases in Punjab, often misconstrued as a rise in crime, is, in fact, a positive indicator of growing trust in government institutions. Survivors now feel confident that their voices will be heard and their grievances addressed. This shift is a direct result of extensive awareness campaigns, the activation of district-level protection officers, and the efforts of organizations like the PWPA to ensure that every case is handled with care and diligence. As more survivors come forward, they are met with a system that is responsive, transparent, and committed to their well-being.

The PWPA has also emphasized capacity-building initiatives to enhance the skills of district protection officers and other key personnel. By engaging with partner organizations, the PWPA has been able to identify gaps in the system and develop solutions to address them. This collaborative approach has significantly strengthened the justice system, ensuring that it remains survivor-centric and focused on providing the best possible outcomes for women facing violence.

In addition to addressing the immediate needs of survivors, the government has focused on long-term rehabilitation and support. Women seeking refuge in protection centers are provided with shelter, medical care, and legal assistance, as well as access to vocational training programs to help them regain financial independence. For those requiring psychological support, counseling services are readily available, helping survivors heal from the trauma they have experienced. Mediation processes, where applicable, are conducted under legal frameworks to ensure that outcomes are fair and just. Moreover, survivors are connected to other departments and services that facilitate their reintegration into society, allowing them to rebuild their lives and move forward.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment is evident in every step taken by her government. Her leadership, combined with the dedication of Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt, has not only strengthened the legal and institutional framework but also fostered a culture of trust and accountability. Together, they have transformed Punjab into a province where women’s safety and dignity are paramount. Their efforts have created a society where survivors of violence can access justice, heal from their trauma, and rebuild their lives with hope and dignity.

As the government marks one year of progress, the vision for the future is clear: to expand the network of Women Protection Centers to all districts, to enhance inter-departmental coordination, and to ensure that every survivor feels secure and supported. The Punjab Women Protection Authority, under the exemplary guidance of Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt, continues to pave the way for a safer and more just society.

This journey of resilience and reform, championed by CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt, is a beacon of hope for countless women. It is a testament to what can be achieved when visionary leadership meets unwavering dedication. Through their collective efforts, they have laid the groundwork for a future where gender-based violence is no longer tolerated, and every woman has the opportunity to live a life free from fear and violence.