IHC issues pre-admission notice to FIA in Imran, Bushra acquittal pleas

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued pre-admission notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in founder of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra’s petitions seeking their acquittal in the Toshakhana II case.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas conducted hearing of the petition filed through Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Choudhary Advocate. However, the IHC bench rejected the plea of their counsel’s to issue stay orders in this matter.

At the outset of the hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar appeared before the court and requested the court to issue a stay order on the trial proceedings against the couple.

Justice Minhas responded that there were no legal precedents to issue a stay order on criminal proceedings at this stage. He said he would issue a notice on the lawyer’s request as well as hear the representatives of the other respondents once they appeared before the court.

Through the instant petition the petitioner has assailed the order dated 14.11.2024, passed by the Senior Special Judge, Central, Islamabad, whereby petition filed by the petitioner under section 249-A, Cr.P.C (for acquittal) has been dismissed.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner contended that no offence is made out against the petitioner as clause 1 of the Toshakhana Rules does not specify any basis for criminal action; that there is no evidence against the petitioner; that charge against the petitioner is groundless and the prosecution’s entire case is dependent upon five approvers, whose testimony is not reliable.

He added that trial court is conducting the trial in hasty manner, which would cause serious prejudice to the petitioner’s case and is violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution. Learned counsel further contended that the case against the petitioner has been registered in clear violation of Article 13(a) of the Constitution and section 403, Cr.P.C.

He contended, “The impugned order has been passed without applying judicial mind. The petitioner is also aggrieved by the conduct of the investigating agency, who are prolonging the legal process and the petitioner incarceration without any basis.”

After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench issued pre-admission notice to the respondents and deferred hearing of the case till January 28.

At one point during the proceedings, Barrister Safdar also requested the court that the acquittal pleas be heard by another bench. Recalling that Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb had heard “five applications related to the case”, the lawyer requested that the case be transferred to him.

However, Justice Minhas said that the cases heard previously were bail pleas while this was a separate matter. He added that this court will hear the case and you should present arguments on the merits of the case.

In their petition, they challenged the trial court’s decision to reject their plea for acquittal and adopted the stance that the Special Judge Central’s November 14 decision to dismiss the acquittal plea was unlawful.

The petition, filed on behalf of Khan and Bushra Bibi, requested the Islamabad High Court to overturn the trial court’s decision and grant their acquittal in the case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other concerned parties have been made respondents in the petition.

Imran and Bushra prayed the court to set aside the decision of special judge central which had rejected their acquittal pleas. They argued that the special court had turned down their acquittal plea on November 14 adding that the verdict of the trial court was against the law.

The Toshakhana II case focuses on allegations that Khan, as the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi retained state gifts without fulfilling legal obligations. Bushra Bibi received the Bulgari jewellery set during a visit to Saudi Arabia from May 7 to 10, 2021.

The jewellery set included a ring, a bracelet, a necklace, and a pair of earrings. During the investigation for the reference, it was found that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi illegally retained the Bulgari jewellery set.

On May 18, 2021, the Deputy Military Secretary informed the Section Officer of Toshakhana to assess and declare the value of the jewelry set, but it was not deposited.

According to the reference, Bulgari had sold the necklace to the Saudi Arabian franchise Solugent Trading on May 25, 2018, for 300,000 euros and the earrings for 80,000 euros.

However, the prices of the bracelet and ring were not available. On May 28, 2021, the total value of the Bulgari jewelry set was approximately Rs75,661,600 . The necklace was valued at 56,496,000 Rupees, and the earrings at Rs15,065,600.

According to Toshakhana rules, the jewelry set’s value, after paying 50 percent, should be Rs35,765,800.

However, the NAB reference added that by undervaluing the jewelry set, a loss of Rs32,851,300 was incurred to the national treasury. The reference alleged that the PTI founder, along with Bushra Bibi, has violated Section 9 and Subsections 3, 4, 6, and 12 of the NAB Ordinance 1999.