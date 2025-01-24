Friday, January 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

International Day of Education to be marked today

APP
January 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The International Day of Education will be marked today across the globe, including Pakistan, in 2025, under the theme of “AI and education: Preserving human agency in a world of automation.”

The day’s purpose is to highlight the impact of technology expedition on education institutes “As computer and AI-driven systems become more sophisticated, the boundaries between human intention and machine-driven action often blur, raising critical questions about how to preserve, redefine, and, ideally, elevate human agency in an age of technological acceleration.”

“UNESCO dedicates the International Day of Education 2025 to Artificial Intelligence.

The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, has decided to dedicate International Education Day 2025 (Friday 24 January) to the opportunities and challenges of artificial intelligence.”

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Nigehbaan Ramzan Package

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is a well-known institute for offering accessible education through distance learning programs, with a focus on promoting higher education in a flexible manner.

As technology continues to shape various fields of education, artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to significantly impact institutions like AIOU.

“With the help of technology, we have introduced online systems for the registration of several programs and also provided online education system in 36 countries with more than 1000 students abroad.” Said Director of Public Relations Bakht Rawan, adding that the technology also helped to remove hindrances in obtaining education during crucial times i.e. during the period of corona, despite several challenges like the problems of connectivity and resources in the country.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1737703282.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025