Pakistan must remain steadfast in its commitment to the Indus Waters Treaty, a landmark agreement with India that governs the equitable sharing of water resources. This treaty, vital for both nations, is particularly significant for Pakistan’s water security and agricultural lifeline. However, India’s construction of the 330 MW Kishanganga project on the Jhelum River and the 850 MW Ratle project on the Chenab River in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has raised serious concerns, as these projects violate the treaty’s provisions.

In October 2022, the World Bank, acting under its obligations as a guarantor of the treaty, initiated two parallel processes to address the disputes over these hydroelectric projects. While Pakistan sought the establishment of a Court of Arbitration to review the projects’ architectural compliance, India called for the appointment of a Neutral Expert to evaluate similar concerns. This divergence in approach reflected the deep-seated mistrust and differing interpretations of the treaty’s provisions by both nations.

The World Bank’s appointments to these processes marked a critical step in resolving the disputes. Professor Sean Murphy was named Chairman of the Court of Arbitration, and Michel Lino, President of the International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD), was designated as the Neutral Expert. On Monday, Michel Lino asserted his capacity to adjudicate the disputes, affirming that both parties would be heard before a final decision is rendered.

The Neutral Expert’s ruling, endorsed by the World Bank, is a significant validation of Pakistan’s legal stance. It affirms the binding nature of the Kishanganga Awards, despite India’s longstanding objections, and bolsters Pakistan’s broader case strategy while confining the Neutral Expert’s scope to project-specific issues. Furthermore, key admissions by India have strengthened Pakistan’s position in the ongoing legal proceedings.

This development is a testament to the efficacy of the treaty’s dispute resolution mechanism and highlights Pakistan’s diplomatic and legal acumen. It represents a significant victory for justice, diplomacy, and Pakistan’s water rights. As the proceedings advance, Pakistan’s success in this matter sets a precedent for the future. It reinforces the principle of equitable resource sharing, strengthens the treaty’s mechanisms, and reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to defend its rights on the international stage.