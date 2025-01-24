Jailed Imran shuts door on PTI talks with govt

PTI chairman Gohar says govt failed to announce commissions in seven-day deadline n PTI’s decision to quit talks based on malicious intent, info minister reacts. Tarar says govt response to PTI’s demands will come. PML-N Senator Siddiqui urges PTI wait for some days and let weather become pleasant.

ISLAMABAD - Incarcerated former PM Imran Khan on Thursday directed his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to call off ongoing talks with the ruling coalition due to stalemate over the formation of judicial commissions.

“Khan said in clear words that we want that talks should be held and the process to move forward but perhaps ice has not melted on political differences,” PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said on Thursday while talking to reporters outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Quoting PTI founder Imran Khan, Gohar said the government had not announced commissions till today - the last date of his party’s seven-day deadline on commissions. The development comes a day after Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said PTI wouldn’t attend the fourth round of talks with the government, which were scheduled for January 28. The PTI and the federal government had initiated negotiations in December last year to end on-going political instability in the country. In the third round of talks held on January 16, PTI in its written demands had call on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government to form separate judicial commissions, within seven days, to probe violent incidents of May 9 and November 26.

In his media talk, Gohar said the jailed leader has made it clear that talks would continue only if the government made commissions either comprising three senior most judges of the Supreme Court or a high court. Khan also gave us a future line of action, advising to contact all opposition parties to continue our struggle for restoration of independence of judiciary and to ensure rule of law, he added.

A day earlier, the government had urged the opposition PTI not to boycott the dialogue, promising to respond to its demands in the fourth round of talks.

The government has lamented the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for quitting the talks and urged the major opposition party to continue talks for the sake of political stability. Talking to media persons outside Parliament House, spokesperson for the government committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that he could not understand the reason for the PTI’s threat to abandon talks. He said the two sides had already agreed to give the government time to furnish its formal written response to the PTI’s demands, adding that the deadline was not yet up.

“I don’t have the words except that they were in a hurry to arrive and are in a hurry to depart,” Siddiqui added. He observed that the impatience with which the PTI came is the same with which they are going back. “We ask them to stay some days and not go back, let the weather become pleasant.”

The PML-N senior leader further said that the coalition parties had almost formed an opinion on the PTI’s demands. He urged the opposition party to reconsider the decision if “they can form an opinion apart from their founder’s opinion”.

Senator Siddiqui called on the PTI to reconsider its course of action or submit its complaints in writing. He pointed out that the government side had exhibited restraint at many points during the talks and ignored many actions by the PTI since it wanted to move forward in the “spirit of negotiations, democracy and give and take”.

The PTI has asked the government to first form a commission tasked to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the events of May 9 and November 26. It also sought inquiry to ascertain the “legality of the events that led” to Imran’s arrest on May 9, 2023. It further sought a probe into the “legality of the manner of the arrest and those responsible for the break-in into the premises of the Islamabad High Court by the rangers and the police”.

Also, Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Thursday lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for calling off the negotiations. Attaullah Tarar said that the government was mulling a middle ground and the formation of a committee instead of a judicial commission in light of the former ruling party’s demand.

“It is not necessary to constitute a commission...we were deliberating on a middle ground to take things forward,” the minister said during a TV talks show on Thursday night. Tarar said that the PTI’s decision to quit talks was based on “malicious intent and made in haste”.

“Our response to PTI’s demands was to come,” he said, adding that “extensive discussions” were held regarding the charter of demands. Castigating the former ruling party, the minister said that they should have found “a legitimate excuse” to prove they had been victimised. “PTI was bound to wait for the government’s reply till the deadline, now the onus is on the party,” he added.