Julia Fox eager to join ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’

NEW YORK - Julia Fox has recently revealed she’s joining The Real Housewives of New York City show. During an appearance on the latest episode of the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on January 22, the model and actress said, “I would do a season and see how it goes.” Sharing her reason for joining RHONY, Julia mentioned, “I just need to shake it up a little bit.” The comment came after Julia suggested Andy for casting convicted felon Anna Delvey on the NYC show along with her. While gushing over Anna, Julia expressed her fondness for her, calling her “an icon”. She’s funny. She has a very dry sense of humour,” remarked the 34-year-old. “Put her on RHONY!” added the model. Elsewhere on the show, Julia also addressed the explosive fight between Ubah Hassan and Brynn Whitfield during January 21 episode of RHONY season 15 finale. For the unversed, Brynn alleged that she had privately revealed to Ubah she had been sexually assaulted in the past, something Ubah denied knowing about on the show. Julia added, “Brynn, I love her, but she kind of lost me this season a little bit. She’s really kind of demonic a little bit,” Meanwhile, Andy chimed in and said that the episode “was very dark”.