Junaid Akbar elected PAC Chairman unopposed in emergency meeting

PTI’s Khan has been elected unopposed as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) following an emergency meeting convened to finalize the appointment.

This decision showcased rare cooperation between the government and the opposition, with PTI nominating Khan for the prominent parliamentary role.

The meeting, held in Committee Room No 2, was attended by key PAC members, including PTI leaders Shibli Faraz, Opposition Leader Omer Ayub, Riaz Fatyana, and Qasim Noon. PML-N representatives, including Chief Whip Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Shzra Mansab, and Senator Afnanullah, were also present. In total, nine PAC members participated in the deliberations.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Omer Ayub, and Shibli Faraz formally proposed Junaid’s name, with members such as Riaz Fatyana, Aamir Dogar, Wajiha Qamar, and Sardar Yousuf backing the nomination. The committee congratulated Khan on his unanimous election.

Expressing his gratitude, Khan pledged to work inclusively with all PAC members, who assured him of their full support in his leadership.

The PAC, comprising 29 members (22 MNAs and seven senators), is tasked with overseeing government expenditures and promoting accountability. The government had previously agreed to entrust the PAC chairmanship to the opposition PTI, which finalized Junaid’s nomination after initial discussions had considered Sheikh Waqas Akram for the position.

This mutual decision between the government and the opposition paved the way for Khan’s unopposed election to the key role.