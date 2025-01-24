Kohat educational  projects to be expedited

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Law, Aftab Alam Advocate, emphasized the need for close collaboration and constant communication among relevant departments to ensure the timely completion of elementary and secondary education development projects in Kohat.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar, attended by senior officials from the Departments of Elementary and Secondary Education, Planning and Development, and Communication & Works, the minister was briefed on ongoing projects in Kohat. He directed priority resolution of obstacles to upgrade 70 primary schools to middle level, 70 middle schools to high level, and 70 high schools to higher secondary level.

The minister stressed the immediate renovation of three dilapidated schools in Kohat and the resolution of inadequate washroom facilities. He expressed concern over Kohat not receiving its share of foreign aid and urged effective measures to address this shortfall. Aftab Alam highlighted the importance of a strategic approach to complete these projects and improve educational facilities in the region.

The meeting also reviewed the success of students in double-shift classes at the board level and proposed introducing double shifts in overcrowded schools to enhance accessibility and create employment opportunities. It was suggested that rented buildings be used in areas where high schools are located far from students’ access.