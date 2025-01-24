L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan launched in Lahore

LAHORE - After the successful launch in Karachi in 2023, L’Oréal Pakistan reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for women by expanding one of its pioneering initiatives, L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan (LPIP), to Lahore, in partnership with Hifsa Khan Salon and Spa. A special ceremony on the 20th of January commemorated the occasion and reiterated the vision behind the program: to explore and unlock the potential of the hairdressing community in Pakistan.

Launched in 2023, LPIP offers an internationally certified education program focused on dispensing theoretical knowledge, offering affordable trainings and practical workshops to aspiring and existing hairstylists across Pakistan. Having cultivated an impactful presence in Karachi, LPIP will now continue its mission of partnering with women-centric NGOs and organizations to provide avenues through which it can eliminate barriers like the lack of resources or direction and instead, offer professional hairdressing education –encouraging participants to become career-oriented and financially independent as a result.

“Expanding the L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan to Lahore is more than just geographic growth –it represents our undeterred belief in the transformative power of education. By equipping Pakistani women with the skills to become self-reliant, as well as professional, we are not just opening doors, we are building pathways towards dignity, independence, and a brighter future for the communities they serve. Lahore’s rich heritage of creativity and craftsmanship makes it the perfect place to nurture the next generation of beauty leaders who will be a catalyst for creating the beauty that moves the world,” said Qawi Naseer, Country Managing Director, L’Oréal Pakistan.

Celebrating the occasion, Hifsa Khan stated, “Partnering with L’Oréal to bring the Professionnel Institute to Lahore is a dream come true for me. Our city is brimming with talent and ambition, and this initiative will give countless women the opportunity to turn their passion into a sustainable livelihood. Together, we are not just shaping careers; we are shaping futures, inspiring confidence, and creating a legacy of empowered women who will lead the beauty industry forward.”

L’Oréal Pakistan firmly believes in the importance of economic mobility and financial empowerment for women, striving to create extensive avenues for their success. Supporting women is not only a moral imperative but also a pathway toward building a more equitable and sustainable society.

LPIP’s program offers a comprehensive four-month curriculum covering hairdressing skills, business acumen, and hands-on practical experience through internships. L’Oréal Pakistan will continue its practice of offering scholarships to 50% of the students per batch, fully funded by the company. Moreover, L’Oréal will facilitate job placements for all successful graduates, including opportunities to join Salon Expert salons.