Land registration key to Khyber’s development: Speakers

Khyber - Land registration in Landi Kotal is essential for mainstream inclusion and sustainable development, but a lack of awareness among local tribesmen is hindering the process.

These views were expressed by speakers, including Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local leader Malik Ibrar Afridi, and Aftab Shinwari, during an awareness session themed “Land Settlement” held at Khyber Press Club, Landi Kotal, on Thursday. They noted that while the land registration process had commenced, the concept was unfamiliar to the tribesmen, obstructing its progress.

The speakers highlighted that 90% of disputes in the area stem from the absence of proper land records and asserted that fair land reforms could resolve such issues. They proposed forming a committee of honest tribal elders to support officials in conducting the settlement process accurately and to share the progress phase by phase to rebuild trust among locals.

They further stated that land registration would not only secure the rights of the tribal population but also establish a fundamental database that could contribute to the area’s development.

They stressed the need to address the trust deficit between tribesmen and the government, a gap created after the abolition of the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR), by implementing pro-tribal initiatives.

The speakers also called on civil society members to actively participate in facilitating the land registration process. It was noted, however, that land registration officials were invited to the forum but declined to attend without the permission of their superiors.