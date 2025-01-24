Largest aid convoy departs for Parachinar amid ongoing security efforts

A fourth aid convoy, comprising 70 vehicles loaded with essential supplies, is set to depart for Parachinar today, according to official sources.

The convoy, the largest so far, will deliver flour, sugar, fruits, vegetables, and medicines to support the affected population in the Kurram district. The district administration, along with police and security forces, is ensuring the safety of the convoy amid heightened security concerns.

In parallel with the aid delivery, authorities have begun distributing compensation to those affected by recent violence in the region. Efforts are underway to provide relief and rebuild trust within the community.

Meanwhile, security forces have intensified operations to restore order in Kurram. Bagan Bazaar has been secured, and several bunkers in Irfani Kalay, belonging to the Watezai and Tori tribes, have been vacated.

A search operation has been launched to locate individuals responsible for attacks on relief convoys and other violent incidents. Tribal elder Haji Kareem confirmed that door-to-door searches are being conducted to apprehend those involved in the unrest.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud recently announced plans for a major operation targeting four locations in the district to eliminate terrorist threats. Displaced residents have been relocated to safer areas, including Tal and Hangu, for their protection.

The region remains volatile despite a recent peace agreement between warring tribes. Violence reignited, injuring Kurram DC Javedullah Mehsud during a firing incident, further complicating efforts to stabilize the area.

Authorities remain committed to addressing the humanitarian and security challenges in the district, working to bring peace and safety to its residents.