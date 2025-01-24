Friday, January 24, 2025
Larkana Police rescue missing 09-years old boy from Karachi

Staff Reporter
January 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  Under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ahmed Choudhary, Larkana Police achieved significant success on Thursday and safely found a 09-year old Abdul Basit Surhyro from Sohrab Goth area of Karachi, who went missing about four months ago. SSP Larkana Ahmed Choudhary has felicitated Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) investigating officer of the case Sub-Inspector Taj Muhammad Kanbhar with a cash reward for ensuring the safe recovery of the child. The parents of the recovered child and local people have expressed their gratitude by expressing their satisfaction with the police performance. On this occasion, Tayyab Korejo the head of the Child Protection Organization was also present.

