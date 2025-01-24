Friday, January 24, 2025
LHC appoints Judge to oversee call recording cases under fair trial act

10:09 PM | January 24, 2025
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum has appointed Justice Farooq Haider to hear cases related to the recording of suspicious phone calls under the Investigation for Fair Trial Act 2013. This move marks the first active implementation of the law since its enactment.

Justice Haider is tasked with deciding whether intelligence agencies may record the phone calls of individuals suspected of anti-state activities. The Fair Trial Act allows agencies to monitor calls and digital activities, presenting the evidence in court to prosecute those allegedly working against national interests.

The law outlines a detailed procedure for recording calls. Intelligence agencies must appoint an officer to submit a formal application to the Federal Interior Ministry, supported by evidence against the suspect. The Interior Ministry examines the request, and if approved, the officer seeks final authorization from a High Court judge. Once granted, approval is issued in a sealed envelope to the agency.

The act, dormant for 12 years, gained renewed attention when Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah wrote to the Chief Justice, pointing out its lack of implementation. Shah argued that the absence of judicial appointments for this purpose had hindered prosecutors from gathering critical evidence against anti-state actors, undermining convictions.

The prosecutor general commended Justice Neelum for her timely action, which he described as a significant step toward ensuring accountability and strengthening legal proceedings against national security threats.

