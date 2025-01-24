Man shot dead, son injured over enmity

BUREWALA - Two armed accused allegedly killed a man and injured his son over an old enmity on Lahore Road on Thursday. According to the police, Malik Baghdad Langrial of 203/EB with his son Zahid Baghdad was traveling on a motorcycle when the accused opened firing at them. As a result, Malik Baghdad died on the spot and his son sustained serious injuries. Sadr police reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to a local hospital where the condition of the injured was stated to be critical.