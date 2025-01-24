Friday, January 24, 2025
Media cooperation vital for eradication of crimes: Sialkot DPO

Our Staff Reporter
January 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad urged the media to extend cooperation with the police to overcome crimes in the district. He stated this during a meeting with the “Working Journalists Group” here on the Police Lines. Group leader Working Journalists Group Anwar Hussain Bajwa, President Arfan Gul, General Secretary Farooq-e-Azam, senior journalists Zahid Ali Khan, Abdul Skhakoor Mirza, Mian Ashfaq, Usman Khan, Sakhawat Mughal, Imran Rehman, Mian Nadeem, Imran Saddiq, Sabir Ahmed Sheikh and others were also present. The DPO said the police were determined to eradicate crimes from the society as protection of lives and property of citizens was its top priority.

Our Staff Reporter

