Friday, January 24, 2025
Multan Police claim robber held after encounter

NEWS WIRE
January 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  An accused involved in more than 22 street crime cases was arrested after an encounter with the police on Thursday. A police spokesperson said that Faisal of 17 Kasi, Vehari Road, managed to escape after firing on Dolphin police near Larry Adda check point. The policemen chased the accused and, during an encounter, officials arrested him who was believed to be injured by shooting of his own accomplices. The accused was shifted to Nishtar Hospital while the police also recovered a pistol. Seetal Mari police registered a case and started a search for his accomplices who fled away.

