Mushtaq Ahmed takes five-for as OGDCL beat WAPDA

LAHORE - OGDCL’s Mushtaq Ahmed took 5-96 to bowl out WAPDA for 258 in 65 overs as they fell 62 runs short of the target at the KCCA Stadium, Karachi on day four of the third round of President’s Trophy Grade-I on Thursday. WAPDA’s Ayaz Tasawar, who came in to bat at No. 6, fought hard with an unbeaten century (126*, 162b, 15x4s, 4x6s) but in vain as he ran out of partners to bat with. WAPDA had started the day with overnight score of 9-2 and soon slipped to 75-5 before Ayaz and Bismillah Khan (42) stitched a 100-run partnership before the last four wickets added 83 runs. M Adil was not available to bat in both the innings owing to injury. Mushtaq was backed by leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob, who picked up three wickets. PTV’s M Taha registered his maiden first-class double century (226, 321b, 17x4s, 9x6s) and also shared a 344-run opening stand with Waqar Hussain (154, 255b, 11x4s, 3x6s). PTV started the day with an overnight score of 131-0 and finished with 456-3 when the teams decided to shake hands.