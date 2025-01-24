NA passes PECA Bill to tackle fake news spread

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Thursday passed “The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025” to tackle with fake news and misuse of social media with the aim at modernizing and enhancing legislative framework for combating cyber crime in the country.

The controversial legislation, moved by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvir, established a robust framework for tackling cyber crimes through the creation of key government mechanisms, such as the Digital Rights Protection Authority. The purpose of amended legislation is to ensure the protection of citizens’ digital rights, regulate online content and promote secure as well as responsible internet usage.

The statement of objects and reasons of the amended bill aims to modernise and enhance the legislative framework for combating cyber crime in Pakistan, ensuring alignment with present-day requirements and addressing the growing complexities of cyber threats.

The legislation provides a legal right to any person (aggrieved by fake and false information)can approach the authority for removal or blocking access to such information and the authority would issue orders no later than 24 hours on the request.

“The authority should consist of a chairperson and eight other members out of which the secretary Ministry of Interior, the Pemra chairman and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman or any member of PTA. The Chairperson and five members, other than ex-officio members, shall be appointed by the federal government for a non-extendable period of live years,” according to the bill.

The authority, the bill states, might require any social media platform to enlist with it any manner, form and on payment of such fee as may be prescribed. Apart from the requirements of the act, it states additional conditions or requisites as deemed appropriate might also be stipulated while enlisting a social media platform.

The bill stated that the authority would have the power to issue directions to a social media platform for removal or blocking of online content if it was against the ideology of Pakistan.

“Incites the public to violate the law, take the law into own hands, to coerce, intimidate or terrorise public, individuals, groups, communities, government officials and institutions, incites the public or section of the public to cause damage to governmental or private property, coerce or intimidate the public or section of the public and thereby prevent them from carrying on their lawful trade and disrupting civic life, incite hatred and contempt on religious, sectarian or ethnic basis to stir up violence or cause internal disturbance, contains anything obscene or pornographic in contravention of any applicable law is known to be fake or false or there existed sufficient reasons to believe that the same may be fake or false beyond a reasonable doubt contains aspersions against any person, including members of judiciary, armed forces, parliament or a provincial assembly or promoted and encouraged terrorism and other forms of violence against the state or its institutions,” says the bill.

The amendments provide clear definition and regulation of unlawful online content to address issues such as hate speech, misinformation and content inciting violence and harm.

The House also passed “The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024” moved by Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja. The bill aims to transform Pakistan into a digitally empowered nation by fostering a dynamic digital society, a robust digital economy and efficient digital governance.

Earlier, the government side informed about the facilities in the jails provided to the prisoners.

Responding to a question raised, during the Question-Hour, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said no prisoner in Pakistan is enjoying the facilities being provided to the PTI founder.

About facilities provided to the PTI founder/ former prime minister Imran Khan, Minister said facilities, equal to a presidential suite including an exercise room, kitchen, pantry and a walking gallery, along with an expert chef, are at the disposal of the PTI founder.

The information minister said, while on the contrary, Khawaja Muhammad Asif was denied a blanket and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was refused a fan during scorching heat and a heater during winter season on the directions of the PTI founder, when he was in power.