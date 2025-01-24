NDMA chairman stresses need for developing mechanism to combat climate change impacts

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt-Gen Inam Haider Malik has stressed the need for developing appropriate financial mechanisms providing required financial resources to most affected countries in dealing with the impacts of climate change through DRR and CCA. He was addressing two day regional consultative committee meeting in Bangkok , being co-hosted by Government of Thailand and Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC). An NDMA statement said Regional Consultative Committee is a regional forum to promote consultation and cooperation in reducing disaster and climate change risk in Asia and the Pacific region. The theme of this year’s RCC meeting is “Sustainable Anticipatory Actions for Resilient Development Goals”, which strongly resonates with NDMA Pakistan’s proactive Disaster Risk management (DRM) approach to timely anticipate disasters through advance technologies and taking appropriate actions to reduce losses. Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen Inam Haider Malk participated as a keynote speaker in the technical session on Financial Mechanisms and Investments – Climate Finance, Investment for Resilience Building, Disaster Risk Finance. In his keynote speech, the chairman highlighted the impacts of climate change in the Asia-Pacific Region and in Pakistan, including rising temperatures, extreme weather, and water-related crises threatening socio-economic development progress in the region. He also highlighted the interventions being carried out by NDMA Pakistan to enhance its resilience and adaptation capabilities through establishment of a state-of-the-art AI-driven NEOC, technology-centered collaborations with other countries, streamlining organizational priorities to access global funds, and utilization of anticipatory action approach for disaster preparedness and emergency response in Pakistan. This significant RCC forum, established in 2000 and now a key organ under ADPC’s Charter, provides a platform for regional consultation and collaboration to address disaster and climate risks in Asia and the Pacific.