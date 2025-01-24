OGRA, FBR launch ‘Rahguzar’ app to locate fuel stations

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), in collaboration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), has launched the ‘Rahguzar’ mobile app to assist consumers in locating legal fuel stations across Pakistan.

As per details, Utilizing Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, the app aims to enhance transparency and empower users in identifying authorized fuel outlets.

The app was unveiled during a launch ceremony at OGRA’s head office in Islamabad, marking a significant step in the digitalization of Pakistan’s oil supply chain. ‘Rahguzar’ provides a platform for consumers, district authorities, and law enforcement agencies to identify illegal petrol pumps, report overcharging, raise quality concerns, and lodge complaints.

Chairman OGRA revealed that the project stemmed from discussions between OGRA and FBR in August 2024. He stated that the app's launch is the initial phase of a comprehensive track-and-trace system designed to ensure accountability, prevent illegal activities, and strengthen the oil sector’s integrity.

He further emphasized that this initiative will be a game-changer in tackling challenges such as unauthorized fuel stations and corruption.

In a related development last year, OGRA dismissed rumors regarding the deregulation of petroleum prices. In a statement, the authority clarified that deregulation could have significant repercussions on the oil industry and the public. OGRA also informed oil refineries through a letter that a draft for petroleum price deregulation had been prepared under the Prime Minister’s Office's directives.