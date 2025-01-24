Omani delegation visits IIUI

ISLAMABAD - A high-profile delegation from Nizwa University, Oman, led by Dr. Waleed Khalid Hilal Al-Rajhi, Dean Planning and Quality Management and national coordinator of Oman along with Dr. Rashid Said Al Abri, Dean of College of Engineering and Architecture, Nizwa University, Oman visited the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and called on its President, Dr Ahmed Shuja Syed, to explore avenues for scientific and academic collaboration. During the meeting, Dr Ahmed Shuja Syed provided a comprehensive overview of IIUI’s progress over the last five decades, highlighting its 11 faculties, 40+ departments, and a diverse academic environment enriched by over 60 foreign faculty members and students from 44 countries. He also apprised the delegation of the university’s recent advancements in international rankings, underscoring IIUI’s commitment to academic excellence and global engagement. The IIUI President further shared that 153 students from Oman have successfully graduated from the university in the past five years, reflecting the institution’s strong academic ties with Oman. Expressing keen interest in CAEPE and its potential collaborative opportunities, the delegation was given a detailed briefing on the centre’s pioneering research, patents, and innovative projects. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed elaborated on CAEPE’s ongoing activities and its contributions to cutting-edge scientific advancements.

On the occasion, Dr Muhammad Tariq, Professor and Head of the School of Engineering at FAST National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences (NUCES), Islamabad and Dr. Rashad Ramzan, Associate Professor, EE Department, FAST, Islamabad, were also accompanied by the Omani delegates.

The meeting concluded with an expression of mutual interest in exploring collaborative research initiatives between IIUI and Nizwa University.