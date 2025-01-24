Friday, January 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

One killed, two injured in Karachi road accident

Our Staff Reporter
January 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Super Highway area of Karachi, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.  According to details, a rashly driven Dumper hit three persons on Super Highway area. As a result, a woman died on the spot and two were injured. The driver of the dumper escaped from the scene.  Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Police have also started search operation to trace the driver.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1737610591.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025