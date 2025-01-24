Online meeting held between TDAP, HKTDC

KARACHI - An online meeting was held between Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Hong Trade Development Council to discuss signing of MoU the other day. In the meeting, Ms Vian Cheung, Director Thailand South Asia, represented HKTDC and Abdul Kareem Memon, DG (IMDD), represented TDAP. The meeting was also attended by Riaz Shaik, Consul General of Pakistan, Hong Kong. The representatives of TDAP and HKTDC showed eagerness to promote trade and business relationship between Pakistan and Hong Kong. Both sides gave detail presentations on function of their organizations and discussed the scope of MoU. TDAP and HKTDC agreed on information sharing, facilitating companies of both sides and strengthening trade ties between Pakistan and Hong Kong. HKTDC offered registration of Pakistani companies on their online platform i-e Click2Match, Scan2Match and Hktdc.com for sourcing. TDAP also asked them to register Hong Kong’s companies on Pakistan Trade Portal and share Pakistan exporter gallery link with their business interested to outsource from Pakistan. TDAP and Consul General of Pakistan asked representative to encourage their companies to attend flagship events of TDAP such as Texpo, FoodAg, and HEMS. Ms Vian Cheung, Director Thailand South Asia HKTDC, showed her interest to visit Pakistan in coming months. Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Hong Kong Development Council HKTDC agreed to finalize signing of MoU as soon as possible.