Pak Armed Forces capable of dealing with any challenge: President

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said that Pakistan Armed Forces were capable of dealing with any challenge.

He made these remarks while addressing to the delegation of participants of the 38th Air War Course of the Pakistan Air Force who called on the President, a President Office’s news release said.

On the occasion, the President was briefed on the aims and objectives of the course organized by the Air War College Institute of the Pakistan Air Force.

The Course participants comprised 34 military officers from 15 friendly countries who were participating in the 38th Air War Course.

While addressing the participants of the 38th Air War Course, the president said Pakistan desired peace as development and prosperity were possible only with peace.

“Pakistan has always desired to promote brotherhood among Muslim countries,” he said. The president added that every eye was filled with tears over the devastation in Gaza.