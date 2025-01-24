Pak-China Friendship Hospital holds 1st blood bank camp

ISLAMABAD - The China-aided Pak-China Friendship Hospital held first ever blood donation camp to meet the demand of blood for Gwadar and rest of region through blood transfusion services.

In the camp, inaugurated by Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), free blood grouping, screening facilities were provided to every blood donor. The donated blood will be issued to emergency patients as well as other needy people suffering from thalassemia and cancer.

GDA Chairman Shafkat Anwar Shahwani also switched on Cryofuge Machine on the occasion.

Head of China-aided Pak-China Dr. Affan in his briefing to GDA said that the blood camp aimed to provide blood and blood products to patients without any discrimination, minimize the concept of replacement donation by ensuring a continuous supply of blood through voluntary blood donation in blood bank, create awareness about the significance of blood donation in various segments of society and motivate people including officials of government and students of educational institutions.

In case of an emergency, he said, it is always blood that takes precedence. Such blood donation camps should be organized at regular intervals to meet the rising demand, he added.

The GDA official told Gwadar Pro that since every day many women die of pregnancy or childbirth-related complications, “Severe bleeding during delivery and after childbirth is a major cause of mortality, morbidity and long-term disability.

The blood camp organized by PCFH is to make people understand the need of timely access to safe blood and blood products as part of a comprehensive approach to prevent maternal deaths.”