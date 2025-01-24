Pakistan to engage with new US Admin: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reiterated its commitment to fostering robust ties with the United States under the new administration, emphasizing the long-standing, multifaceted relationship between the two nations.

Speaking at the weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan underscored Pakistan’s focus on regional stability, international collaboration, and humanitarian concerns.

The spokesperson welcomed the new US administration, describing Pakistan-US relations as “very important, critical, and dense,” encompassing cooperation in various fields.

“We look forward to continuing the positive trajectory of our relations and remain engaged with the new administration. The PM has indeed sent a formal letter of congratulations to President (Donald) Trump on his assumption of office on 20th January. Similarly Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister (Ishaq Dar) has also congratulated the new Secretary of State,” he said.

The spokesperson also reaffirmed the commitment to an existing agreement with the US, under which Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan are set to be resettled in the US by September 2025.

“We have seen reports on this issue but, officially, no new information has been communicated to us. For now, the arrangements remain unchanged,” Khan said, adding that the process of third-country resettlement for Afghan nationals has been ongoing with other countries as well. He stressed the need for expedited progress, calling the current pace “excruciatingly slow.”

To a question, he disagreed with Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed’s claims that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) had better connections in the US government that the diplomats. He said Pakistani Ambassadors had been attending the oath-taking ceremonies in the past.

Khan welcomed the January 19 ceasefire in Gaza, achieved through the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

The FO spokesperson described the ceasefire and the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners as significant milestones. However, he emphasised the importance of holding Israel accountable for crimes committed during the conflict.

“Accountability is essential for restoring international legitimacy. Pakistan supports the two-state solution in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions, and decisions of the International Court of Justice,” he said.

The spokesperson condemned the recent Israeli raid on the Jenin Refugee Camp in the West Bank, which resulted in the deaths of ten Palestinians. The spokesperson cautioned that such actions could jeopardize the fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

Khan urged the international community to recognize and address the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

“Peace and progress in the region hinge on resolving this issue in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people and UN Security Council resolutions,” Khan said. He expressed Pakistan’s willingness to cooperate with any credible efforts to resolve the long-standing dispute.

Responding to questions on water disputes with India, the spokesperson clarified that Pakistan remains committed to the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty, a foundational agreement between the two countries.

He highlighted recent developments involving neutral experts and the Court of Arbitration constituted by the World Bank to address disputes over the Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects. “Pakistan hopes India will honour its treaty obligations in good faith,” he added.

To a question, Khan reiterated Pakistan’s application to join BRICS, emphasizing the country’s potential contributions to the bloc. He also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to combating climate change, calling for collective international action and robust financial support for vulnerable developing nations.

On counterterrorism, the spokesperson condemned the sanctuaries enjoyed by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan.

He called on Afghan authorities to address this issue, which poses a threat to Pakistan’s security and regional stability. “We continue to impress upon Kabul to tackle this problem. Our forces and diplomatic channels are actively working to address this threat,” Khan said.

Pledging Pakistan’s unwavering support for the One China Policy, the spokesperson stated, “There is no ambiguity in our stance. Pakistan’s foreign policy is guided by principles of sovereignty and non-interference.”

The spokesperson vowed commitment to upholding human rights, its robust efforts in counter-narcotics, and its focus on the welfare of Pakistani nationals abroad.

He contended that Pakistan was determined to develop peaceful and cooperative international relations. “Our diplomatic priorities remain rooted in constructive engagement, mutual respect, and a commitment to global peace,” he maintained.