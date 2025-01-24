Parliament session concludes in 18 minutes as four bills get swift approval

The joint session of Parliament on Friday lasted just 18 minutes, during which the treasury utilized nine minutes to pass four bills before the National Assembly Speaker adjourned proceedings until February 12.

The session, which began an hour late, was chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Notable attendees included Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, and others, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived after the session ended. Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) were also present.

PTI parliamentarians staged a vigorous protest, holding placards and chanting slogans. They demanded the release of PTI founder Imran Khan and criticized the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendments. Opposition members attempted to speak but were denied the floor by the speaker, prompting further demonstrations, including standing on seats and throwing agenda copies on the speaker's desk.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal successfully tabled the Trade Regulations Amendment Bill 2021 and the Import and Export Regulation Amendment Bill 2023, which were approved. Senator Manzoor Kakar introduced the National Excellence Institute Bill 2024, and the National Institute of Technology Bill 2024 was also passed by majority vote.

Though eight bills were on the agenda, only four were presented and approved. The remaining four bills, including amendments for various institutions, were deferred for a later session.