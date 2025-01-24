Parliament session ends amid opposition protest over PECA amendments

The joint session of Parliament on Friday concluded abruptly amid protests from the opposition against the recently passed amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025.

A live broadcast by Pakistan Television Network showed lawmakers presenting bills while National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq wore headphones to block out the noise caused by the protest. The opposition grew more vocal after Speaker Sadiq denied Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub’s request to speak on the floor of the House.

Despite the uproar, the session successfully approved several key bills:

Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill 2021: Presented by Federal Minister Jam Kamal, this bill was passed by a majority vote.

Imports and Exports (Amendment) Bill 2023: Also tabled by Jam Kamal, this bill secured parliamentary approval.

National Technology Organization Establishment Bill 2024: Proposed by Member of Assembly Zahra Wadood Fatima, this bill was passed with majority support.

The opposition’s objections were overshadowed as the government moved forward with its legislative agenda, leaving the house divided.