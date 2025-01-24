Friday, January 24, 2025
PFF Congress rejects FIFA proposed amendments

The Congress ultimately rejected the proposed amendments with a decisive 19-6 majority.

Web Sports Desk
10:23 PM | January 24, 2025
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Congress held an extraordinary online meeting, attended by 25 members and observed by senior officials from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Convened by PFF President Haroon Ahmed Malik, the session aimed to address proposed amendments to the PFF statutes.

According to the Press Release issued by PFF, acting General Secretary Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar confirmed the quorum before proceedings began. The Congress ultimately rejected the proposed amendments with a decisive 19-6 majority.

The amendments, previously tabled in a postponed meeting on November 19, had sparked objections among members. With the proposed amendments rejected, the PFF must now revert to the 2014 Constitution for its elections, resulting in a lengthier election process.

