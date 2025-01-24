Friday, January 24, 2025
PIA suspends cabin crew over mobile phone smuggling scandal at Multan Airport

PIA suspends cabin crew over mobile phone smuggling scandal at Multan Airport
Web Desk
9:58 PM | January 24, 2025
Customs officials at Multan Airport seized a consignment of high-value mobile phones smuggled by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cabin crew on a Dubai-Multan flight. The airline swiftly suspended all crew members involved and initiated a departmental inquiry.

According to a PIA spokesperson, show-cause notices have been issued to the suspects, and strict measures will be enforced against anyone found guilty. “If proven, the strictest punishment will be determined as per company policy,” the spokesperson stated, reaffirming PIA’s zero-tolerance stance on unethical conduct.

The incident unfolded when Customs officials, acting on prior information, intercepted the crew and discovered 78 iPhone 16 Pro devices worth millions of rupees. Two air hostesses, Nishat and Sadaf, were caught with 24 phones, while further investigations led to the recovery of 54 more devices from three male crew members—senior steward Faisal Pervaiz, and flight stewards Imran and Khalid Khan.

The detained crew members were interrogated, and their statements were recorded before being released. The airline administration has assured full cooperation with authorities and pledged accountability. “No leniency will be shown to employees involved in illegal activities,” the spokesperson added.

