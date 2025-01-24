PIDE VC in hot waters for assessing legislature’s burden on national kitty

ISLAMABAD - Former Vice Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Dr Nadeem-ul-Haq seems to be in hot waters for allowing release of a report assessing the legislature’s burden on national kitty as he has got an ‘explanation letter’ from the higher authorities for subsequent publication of article titled: ‘The Stealth Cost of Legislature’ in a national newspaper.

The article claimed that each lawmaker costs Rs 1.29 million per day to the national kitty based on 63 percent attendance in the parliament. “The Stealth Cost of Legislature” is based on the PIDE analysis titled “The Cost of Federal Law Makers”. The explanation letter, issued to the former VC Dr Nadeem-ul-Haq by the Planning Ministry, said, “With reference to the Senate Secretariat’s U.O No. 23(1)/2021-24, dated 22.11.2024, the honorable Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges has expressed grave concerns regarding publication of an article titled ‘The Stealth Cost of Legislature’, authored by Sadam Hussain, Assistant Chief (Policy), PIDE, Islamabad.

“The article was published when you Dr. Nadeem ul Ilaq was holding the office of the Vice Chancellor, PIDE,” official source told The Nation. “The Honorable Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives (PD&SI) has taken serious notice of the false and derogatory contents of the article which deems an affront to the members of Parliament. This behavior demonstrates the lack of professionalism and responsibility, on your part as no notice was taken by you being Head of Department,” said the explanation letter issued to the former VC PIDE. “In light of the above, you are hereby directed to submit a detailed explanation on the matter to the Secretary, Ministry of PD&SI, within three (3) days of receiving this communication. The failure to respond within the stipulated time frame will result in the presumption that you have no defense to offer in this matter, and further action may be taken accordingly,” the notice said. The original analysis “The Cost of Federal Law Makers” claimed that the federal lawmakers cost Rs27.67 billion annually to the national exchequer. On average National Assembly and Senate works for 88 days a year and 57 days per year, respectively. An MNA costs approximately Rs 717,258 per day and a Senator costs around Rs 1,136,176 per day. The daily weighted average cost of both, MNA and Senator, stands at Rs 813,340, the analysis claimed.

However, the average attendance of 63 percent on any given day in both NA and Senate, the daily cost of a federal lawmaker is Rs 1.292 million.