Friday, January 24, 2025
PM condoles with President Erdogan on Turkiye fire incident

January 24, 2025
ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday spoke on telephone with the President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and conveyed his deepest condolences over the loss of precious lives in the tragic fire incident at the Grand Kartal Hotel in northwestern Turkiye.  The prime minister said that the entire Pakistani nation was saddened by this news and was praying for the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of those injured.  He assured President Erdogan that the people of Pakistan stood in full solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Turkiye in their hour of grief.  The prime minister lauded the swift response by the Turkish authorities in dealing with the unfortunate incident and offered to extend any assistance that may be needed in this regard.

President Erdogan thanked the prime minister for this kind gesture which was a manifestation of the strong fraternal bonds between the two countries and reflected their common desire to further strengthen these ties to their mutual benefit.

