PM forms task force to combat human trafficking

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a weekly meeting on the tragic incident involving the deaths of Pakistanis in a migrant boat accident. In response, the Prime Minister announced the formation of a special to combat human trafficking in Pakistan.

The , to be led by the Prime Minister himself, will intensify efforts to apprehend those involved in human smuggling. “The perpetrators of this heinous crime against humanity will be brought to justice,” he affirmed. He further directed all institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to play a proactive role in identifying and apprehending human traffickers.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, the Prime Minister said, “The heartbreaking loss of lives has left me and the entire nation in grief.”

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif was briefed on the progress made against human trafficking networks, including arrests, investigations, and future strategies. Key updates included:

Identification of six organized human trafficking groups.

Registration of 12 FIRs and identification of 25 individuals involved.

Arrests of three key individuals and placement of 16 names on the passport control list.

Seizure of vehicles, bank accounts, and other assets linked to traffickers.

The meeting also reviewed actions taken against suspected FIA officials and officers and the findings of an investigative committee sent abroad.

The Prime Minister instructed authorities to ensure strict and exemplary punishment for those involved in human smuggling and emphasized swift and effective action against the networks operating in the country.

Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and senior officials attended the meeting.