PM Shehbaz meets University of London VC Wendy Thomson

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with Wendy Thomson, Vice Chancellor of the University of London, and discussed the potential of Pakistani youth to excel in various fields and make the country proud.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistani students, after receiving education from institutions like the University of London, are making valuable contributions in the global market. He noted that the government has introduced several programs to send youth abroad for scholarships and employment based on merit and is working on new strategies to further empower them.

“We are committed to equipping our youth with skills that meet global market demands,” said the Prime Minister.

In response, Wendy Thomson praised the government's recent initiatives to promote education in the country.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Azam Khan Cheema, and senior officials from relevant institutions.