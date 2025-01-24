Politicians from GB join PPP after meeting Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Several politicians from Gilgit-Baltistan yesterday joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) after meeting party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here.

Prominent figures from the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), and other parties announced their inclusion in the PPP.

The PPP chief met with leaders of various political parties from Gilgit-Baltistan in Islamabad.

Bilawal was accompanied by Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Mehdi Shah, PPP Gilgit-Baltistan President Amjad Advocate, and Information Secretary Saadia Danish. Other PPP leaders present included Ghaffar Khan, Engineer Ismail, Shehzad Agha, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ayub Shah, Niaz Ali Siyam Advocate, and Wazir Waqar.

Among the significant figures joining the PPP including Fida Muhammad Nashad, former Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly from PTI, Iqbal Hassan, former minister in the Gilgit-Baltistan government from PML-N, Haider Khan, former minister in the Gilgit-Baltistan government from PTI, Dr Abbas, Chairman of Gilgit-Baltistan National Movement, Amna Ansari Advocate, former PTI Women’s Wing President and ex-member of the Assembly, Wazir Hassan, former member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly from PTI, PTI leaders Muhammad Naseem Khan, Khadim Dilshad Shigri, Wazir Tajur, Amir Khan, and Wazir Zulfiqar

Bilawal welcomed the new members, reiterating PPP’s vision for inclusive development and progress in the region.