Premiere of film "Baap" held in Lahore

The premiere of the film Baap, directed by Nadeem Cheema and starring Moammar Rana, was held in Lahore last night. The event was attended by prominent figures from the film industry, including director Syed Noor, Moammar Rana, singer Sher Miandad, and actors Meera, Laila, Megha, Honey Shehzadi, and Saman Sheikh.

Other notable attendees included comedians Zafri Khan and Tahir Naushad, as well as artists Imran Ahmed, Nawaz Khan, Naeem Wazir, Jarrar Rizvi, Nooran Lal, Pappu Samrat, Fadi, Iman, and Saif Ali Khan.

Speaking to the media, director Nadeem Cheema shared that Baap addresses a social issue that resonates not only in Pakistan but also in neighboring countries. He highlighted that the film portrays the deep bond between a father and daughter, carrying an important message for the audience.

Veteran director Syed Noor praised Nadeem Cheema’s talent and hard work, predicting success for his efforts. He also commended Moammar Rana’s versatile acting skills, expressing confidence that Baap would be among the best films of Rana’s career.

Film star Meera referred to Moammar Rana as "Pakistan's Salman Khan" and said she attended the premiere to support him. Filmmaker Safdar Malik and actors Nawaz Khan, Zafri Khan, Sher Miandad, Megha, and Honey Shehzadi also congratulated Nadeem Cheema and Moammar Rana on their achievement. They lauded the director for tackling a unique and sensitive subject, emphasizing the audience’s appreciation for such thought-provoking cinema.

Moviegoers, after watching Baap, expressed that films addressing such heartfelt and meaningful topics should be encouraged. They particularly applauded Moammar Rana’s outstanding performance in the film.