President awards Sitara-i-Imtiaz to Asif Bashir for saving Hajj pilgrims

Web Desk
6:29 PM | January 24, 2025
President Asif Ali Zardari awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz to Asif Bashir in recognition of his extraordinary efforts to save lives during last year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

At a special investiture ceremony held in Islamabad, the President honored Asif Bashir, who serves as a computer operator in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar. Bashir had been deputed as a Hajj Muavin during the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, where he displayed remarkable bravery and dedication.

Bashir rescued 26 pilgrims who had collapsed due to the intense heat, personally carrying them to the hospital. His efforts saved the lives of 17 individuals, including several pilgrims from India.

The President lauded Asif Bashir’s selflessness and commitment, calling his actions an exemplary display of humanity and service beyond borders.

