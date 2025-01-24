Prime Minister’s message on International Day of Education

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has shared an inspiring message on the occasion of the International Day of Education, emphasizing the pivotal role of education in empowering individuals and communities amidst rapid technological advancements.

This year’s theme, “Artificial Intelligence and Education: Protecting Human Factors in an Automated World,” highlights the need to ensure that progress in artificial intelligence supports humanity’s collective efforts for growth and development.

As AI-powered systems increasingly integrate into daily life, the boundaries between human intervention and machine-driven actions are blurring, presenting both opportunities and challenges. The Prime Minister posed a critical question: “Amid the rising wave of automation, how can we sustain and enhance human values and contributions?”

He acknowledged education as a transformative force, equipping young people with the skills to thrive in the evolving technological landscape. By fostering critical thinking, innovation, and ethical responsibility, the government aims to prepare citizens not only to adapt to technological advancements but also to shape them in ways that preserve shared values, protect freedoms, and propel society forward.

The Prime Minister highlighted significant measures undertaken to prepare educational institutions for technological progress. These include the establishment of high-impact IT labs in ICT colleges, digital hubs in rural schools, Google Centers of Excellence, smart classrooms, and an e-learning portal. Initiatives such as employment hubs, software technology parks, robotics and mind games centers, and STEM labs have also been launched to promote innovation.

“Our schools must be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to prepare our children with the necessary skills for the future,” the Prime Minister stated.

Reaffirming his commitment to a human-centered education system that embraces AI while safeguarding creativity, empathy, and purpose, the Prime Minister recognized the efforts of educators and partners who continue to illuminate lives through their dedication.

He concluded with a call for collective action: “Let us all continue to advance this noble cause of spreading the light of knowledge and ensure that education remains a beacon of hope for generations to come.