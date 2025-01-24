PTI declines to attend fourth round of talks with government

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided not to participate in the fourth round of negotiations with the government, scheduled for January 28.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, confirmed the decision, stating that the PTI will not attend the talks summoned by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan cited the government’s failure to establish a judicial commission as the reason for the breakdown in negotiations.

Government calls for continued dialogue

Despite PTI’s withdrawal, the government reiterated its commitment to resolving issues through dialogue. Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, criticized PTI for prematurely quitting the negotiation process, emphasizing that the government had requested seven working days to respond to PTI’s demands.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a member of the government’s negotiating team, also urged PTI to reconsider its decision. “Talks are an integral part of a democratic process,” he said, appealing for patience and continued dialogue.

PTI’s conditional stance

PTI had earlier announced it would exit the talks if a judicial commission was not formed to investigate the May 9 riots and November 26 protests. Following a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated that negotiations could proceed only if a three-member judges’ commission was established.

Speaker’s summons for talks

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has called for the fourth session of negotiations between the government and opposition on January 28 at Parliament House. The in-camera meeting will take place at 11:45 AM in Committee Room 5, with hopes of bridging the gap between both sides.

The breakdown of talks signals a continued political impasse as PTI and the government struggle to find common ground.