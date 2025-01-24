PTI ends dialogue process prematurely, says Attaullah Tarar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for abruptly ending the dialogue process with the government.

Speaking to a private TV channel, he said PTI's decision to terminate talks without waiting for the government’s response to their demands reflects a hurried and ill-intentioned approach. He emphasized that the party should have allowed the government to address their concerns before the final deadline.

On another note, the minister highlighted the passage of the PECA Amendment Bill by the National Assembly. He stated that the government fully owns the legislation, which aims to safeguard the rights of working journalists and provide greater opportunities for the electronic media.