Punjab govt announces providing Rs.2.5m to each public school

LAHORE - It has been announced to provide Rs2.5 million to each school to bring improvement in government schools. The Punjab School Education Department sources informed that the funds can only be spent with the approval of the School Management Council (SMC), that can take steps for science lab upgradation, painting and construction of new rooms. The PEPRA rules have also been relaxed for spending the funds, earlier the school council was allowed to spend only Rs2 lakh. School heads also had to pay heavy taxes to spend the said funds. The amount of Rs25 lakh will be given separately from the non-salary budget, they said adding, schools will continue to receive it every 3 months along with the Non-Salary Budget (NSB) NSB routine. Furthermore, the Rs25 lakh fund will be given to schools only once. The sources said that the various initiatives of the CM reflected the Punjab government’s unwavering commitment to fostering education, empowering the youth, and uniting Pakistan under the shared vision of progress and peace. It is worth mentioning here that the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced to extend the Honhaar Scholarship Programme to students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan also. The CM has determined to support students from the KP and Balochistan, ensuring they also benefited from educational initiatives of the Punjab government. The CM has also highlighted the significance of education, urging the students to seek blessings from their parents and avoid disrespect, emphasizing that ‘parental satisfaction leads to divine blessings’.