Punjab govt introduces 'Nigahban Ramazan' package to aid deserving families

Punjab govt introduces 'Nigahban Ramazan' package to aid deserving families
Web Desk
10:47 AM | January 24, 2025
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the “Nigahban Ramazan” package to support millions of families during the holy month.

Chairing a meeting to review recommendations for the initiative, the chief minister urged citizens to complete their registration for the package by February 15. She emphasized the importance of ensuring transparency in the distribution process.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to assisting underprivileged families, Maryam Nawaz stated that the Nigahban package is their rightful support. She stressed that the distribution should be conducted with dignity and respect, rejecting methods that force people to stand in long queues.

The chief minister also encouraged administrative and relevant authorities to approach their duties as acts of worship during this process.

To qualify for the package, citizens must be registered in the Provincial Socio-Economic Survey (PSER). Registration can be completed online via the PSER portal or through union councils. A dedicated helpline has been set up to assist applicants.

Web Desk

